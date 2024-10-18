LG reveals new range of monitors for business users

LG has launched a new lineup of business monitors featuring 20 brand-new models which it says are “designed to enhance productivity and ergonomic comfort in the workplace”.

The company is already well known for its premium consumer monitors which include several smart models that come with access to cloud gaming and video streaming services.

Its expansion into the B2B sector is based around models “tailored to the needs of diverse professional environments,” including corporate, government, healthcare and creative users.

The line-up includes a variety of different aspect ratios – including ultrawide options – and screen resolutions ranging from QHD to Full HD.

Depending on their choice of model, users can also enjoy features such as built-in webcams and mics, Picture-by-Picture modes and a Reader Mode which helps lessen eye fatigue when reading documents.

“LG’s new business monitors meet the growing demand for high-resolution, ergonomically designed workplace screen solutions,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

“With our market-leading B2B monitors, we aim to support the digital transformation of the workforce and enhance the employee experience.”