NBA Bounce now available on LG Gaming Portal

NBA Bounce, the officially licensed fast-paced basketball game, is coming to LG Smart TVs and smart monitors via a collaboration with game publisher Outright Games and cloud gaming service Blacknut.

Available via LG Gaming Portal and LG Apps on models running webOS 6.0 and above, NBA Bounce is an immersive arcade-style game where players can hit the court solo or team up with – or face off against – family and friends.

Designed for a wide range of skill levels, the game supports up to four local players, offers three difficulty levels, and can be controlled using either a gamepad or smartphone with a compatible controller app.

As an officially licensed NBA title, the game features all 30 NBA teams.

Customers who purchase the game through LG Gaming Portal or LG Apps receive the Retro Party Pack downloadable content (DLC) – which includes vintage jerseys, classic logos, special court effects and retro-themed player accessories – at no additional cost.

Customers also receive a Steam key, allowing access on PC and other Steam-compatible devices.