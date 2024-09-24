LG’s webOS Hub platform comes to third party gaming monitors

LG’s webOS Hub platform is now available for third-party manufacturers to include in their gaming monitors.

In addition to LG’s own products, the platform is already available on third-party smart TVs and smart monitors and is now available to meet the demands of the growing gaming monitor segment.

Features available for gaming monitors include access to cloud games, the ability for gamers to easily configure the optimal settings for each game, VRR 180Hz, plus support for keyboards and mice and DisplayPort and USB-C connectivity.

Beyond gaming, the platform offers a host of music and video streaming services plus LG Channels – the brand’s line-up of FAST channels.

The latest webOS Hub features will be made available first on Acer’s upcoming Nitro GS272U M QHD 180Hz gaming monitor, with more partners to be revealed “in the near future”.