Doctor Who audio dramas to continue until 2035

Big Finish’s popular range of Doctor Who audio dramas is set to continue until at least 2035 after the firm secured a licence extension from the BBC.

The studio has been producing original dramas since 1999 when Peter Davison, Colin Baker, and Sylvester McCoy’s incarnations of the Doctor joined forces in The Sirens of Time.

In the 25 years since, the range has expanded to include stories starring Paul McGann, Tom Baker, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Jo Martin and Jodie Whittaker.

Other characters, including companions, from the show’s history have also featured in their own stories.

Jan Paterson, Director of Books and Audio at BBC Studios, said: “Big Finish has played a pivotal role in expanding the Doctor Who universe for more than 25 years, consistently delivering stories that honour the legacy of Doctor Who and bringing fans new adventures that are imaginative, bold and full of heart.

“This renewal reflects not only our confidence in Big Finish’s creativity and ambition, but also the strength of collaboration across our licensee community. We’re incredibly proud to continue this journey together and look forward to seeing and hearing where their creativity takes the Doctor next.”

Jason Haigh-Ellery, chairman of Big Finish Productions, said: “This is wonderful news for everyone who’s made Big Finish part of their Doctor Who journey.

“Being licensed until the end of 2035 lets us plan further ahead than ever. And that means bigger stories, more ambitious series, and plenty of surprises… We can’t wait to share what’s coming.”

Nicholas Briggs, executive producer and creative director at Big Finish, added: “We’ve been telling Doctor Who stories for over a quarter of a century now, and the joy is that it still feels like we’re only just getting started.

“One of my favourite aspects of Doctor Who is that it never runs out of space and time to explore. Eternity and the universe create a limitless canvas to work on!”



Doctor Who is set to return to TV screens this Christmas with a new special, with the BBC having also confirmed ambitions for further series following the ending of their tie-up with Disney+.