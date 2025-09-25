The Fantastic Four: First Steps is getting an October disc release

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in ‘The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.’.Credit : Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now available to pre-order on Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD ahead of its release on October 20th.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, the film introduces Marvel’s First Family – Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) – as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles, is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis.