Nicholas Galitzine’s Masters of the Universe comes to Blu-ray this month

Nicholas Galitzine stars as He-Man in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.

Director Travis Knight’s live-action Masters of the Universe movie is now available to preorder on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray ahead of an October 19th release.

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The film stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, Camila Mendes as Teela and Jared Leto as Skeletor, and was produced by Amazon’s MGM Studios.

After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor.

To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and embrace his true destiny as He-Man – the most powerful man in the universe.

The cast also includes Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy as King Randor, Morena Baccarin as Sorceress, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.