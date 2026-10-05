BBC News and Studios launch new sponsored African business show

The BBC has launched Africa Enterprise, a sponsored show looking at Africa’s “greatest business innovators” and the “opportunities emerging across the continent”.

Outside the UK, both the BBC news channel and website feature prominent advertising and sponsorship.

The show is available from today (October 5th) on the BBC News channel and on a dedicated page on BBC.com and is sponsored by financial services company Absa.

Audiences can watch 3 x 4-minute weekly episodes plus a 12-minute programme at the end of each month on the news channel, with “captivating bespoke digital content” available on the BBC’s website and social channels.

The programme will also be available on the BBC Global YouTube page with clips on the BBC Global LinkedIn channel.

Isla Macleod, Vice President Commercial, Africa and Europe at BBC Studios, said: “We are delighted to have Absa sponsoring the launch of Africa Enterprise, a programme that showcases the ambition, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit shaping Africa’s future.

“Through this collaboration, BBC Studios and Absa are united by a shared commitment to bringing Africa’s business stories to life, highlighting the people, ideas and enterprises driving growth across the continent.

“Together, we look forward to bringing compelling stories, insights and opportunities from across Africa to audiences on the continent and around the world.”

Sydney Mbhele, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer at Absa Group, added: “Africa is not one market or one story. It is a continent of diverse people, ideas and enterprises, united by extraordinary ambition and an ability to turn complexity into opportunity.

“As a proudly pan-African bank, we believe the people shaping Africa’s future should be seen and heard on the world stage, and that African progress is most powerfully understood through African voices.

“This programme creates a global platform for the business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators moving the continent forward.

“By bringing their perspectives into the global business conversation, it will provide a clearer understanding of the ideas, decisions and enterprises shaping economic growth across Africa.”