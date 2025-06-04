Maximum Football gets PS5 launch date

Free-to-play football sim, Maximum Football, will official launch on PlayStation 5 on June 17, while Xbox and Steam gamers will receive an update for their editions on the same day.

The game includes multiple modes including Offline vs. AI – (1 vs. 1), Spectate (AI vs. AI), Practice Mode, and – following community feedback – local multiplayer and coach modes.

“We’re excited to invite even more players to the field and continue shaping the future of football gaming together,” said Anth Rodgers, Head of Studio at Maximum Entertainment.

“We’ve got some fresh updates in store for our June 1.0 launch, and we can’t wait to see new players enter the game.”

