McLaren showdown: Will Piastri and Norris deliver a 2025 finale to remember?

With the 2025 Formula 1 season entering its final stretch, fans are starting to wonder if we’re heading for another heart-stopping finale like the one in 2021. Back then, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fought tooth and nail for the championship until the very last lap, culminating in one of the most controversial and talked-about moments in recent F1 history.

This year, the spotlight is on McLaren as Oscar Piastri holds the lead in the Drivers’ Championship, while teammate Lando Norris is pushing hard from just behind. The season has been thrilling so far, and with the grand prix race markets and F1 odds favouring Piastri slightly, the stage is set for an intriguing battle that could go down to the wire.

A season of tight battles

Piastri has shown remarkable consistency throughout the season, rarely making mistakes and finishing in strong positions race after race. Norris, meanwhile, has produced flashes of brilliance but has also suffered a few setbacks, including a recent DNF that has made his path to the title even more difficult.

Despite the gap, the championship isn’t settled yet. If Norris can close the points difference in the remaining races, fans could witness a tense showdown reminiscent of the Hamilton-Verstappen duel, albeit with McLaren teammates instead of rivals from different teams.

The remaining Grand Prix races promise plenty of drama. Track characteristics, weather conditions, and even the occasional safety car could shake up the order, giving Norris the chance to claw back valuable points. And as with any championship fight, momentum can swing quickly, especially in a team where both drivers are capable of winning races.

Williams’ midfield revival

While all eyes are on the top of the standings, the midfield battle has been just as compelling, particularly for Williams. Alex Albon has delivered an impressive season, consistently punching above expectations in a car that has often struggled in previous years. Despite not yet achieving a podium, he has racked up 70 points, proving that Williams is far from a backmarker team this year.

Team Principal James Vowles must be thrilled with the team’s progress. Williams currently sits fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, leading the pack of teams outside the “big four” of Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Maintaining this position will require steady scoring from both Albon and Carlos Sainz, who will need to bring his best performances in the final races to help the team extend its points tally.

What could make this season a thriller

For this season to reach the levels of tension seen in 2021, a few things will need to align. Norris will need flawless performances in the closing rounds, and Piastri cannot afford any major mistakes. External factors like sudden rain, safety cars, or mechanical issues could also play a role, potentially turning the championship on its head. Team strategy decisions, such as who gets priority on track in close situations, may add extra drama and fuel speculation among fans.

Even the influence of other top teams shouldn’t be underestimated. If Verstappen, Sainz, or other drivers disrupt the race order, it could provide the perfect opening for Norris to catch Piastri, making the title fight even tighter.

At this point in the season, the possibilities remain wide open. While the F1 odds slightly favour Piastri to secure the championship, Norris has a viable path if he can deliver a string of perfect results. Meanwhile, Williams will aim to cement their position as the “best of the rest,” with Albon’s strong performances leading the way and Sainz hopefully contributing in the season’s closing races.

With so much still to play for, fans can expect the next few Grands Prix to be full of drama, tension, and possibly the kind of nail-biting excitement that makes Formula 1 so captivating. Whether we see another last-lap showdown or a more calculated finish, one thing is clear: the 2025 season is far from over, and the grand finale could still produce moments that fans will remember for years to come.