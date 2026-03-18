Michael Portillo set to take four new Railway Journeys for BBC Two

Michael Portillo in series 8 of Great Continental Railway Journeys which aired in 2025. Image Credit: BBC / Naked West/Fremantle

Michael Portillo is returning to BBC screens with four new ‘Great Railway Journeys’ series which will see him travel across Japan, South Korea, Central Asia and Continental Europe.

All four series will air on BBC Two and will also be available to stream on iPlayer.

Airing from April 13th, the 15-part Great Japanese Railway Journeys opens the run with a wide-ranging exploration of a country synonymous with rail innovation.

Starting in Osaka, Portillo will journey from Kyoto’s imperial heritage to Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, from the volcanic landscapes of Kyushu to the vast urban system of Tokyo, before continuing through the Seikan Tunnel to Hokkaido.

Along the way he explores a nation where technological innovation and long-held tradition sit side by side, using the railway to connect stories that have shaped modern Japan.

Next to air (4th May) will be the 5 episode Great Korean Railway Journeys which sees him travel the length of South Korea, beginning in the Demilitarised Zone through Seoul and beyond as he examines South Korea’s emergence as a global force in technology and culture.

Great Central Asian Railway Journeys, to be broadcast from 11th May, traces routes that echo the ancient Silk Road. Crossing desert landscapes and historic cities, Portillo explores a region shaped by empire, trade and faith.

The run concludes with a new series of Great Continental Railway Journeys which will air from 18th May and charts a route from the Mediterranean to the plains of Central Europe.

Beginning in Sardinia and Corsica, Portillo explores island histories and mountain railways before heading north through Belgium, from Brussels and Flanders to Wallonia and the Ardennes.

The journey ends in Hungary, from the Austrian border to Budapest and across the Great Plain, uncovering defining moments in European history alongside enduring cultural traditions.

Portillo said: “I am delighted that these new journeys are about to reach the screen. From the exemplary rail network of Japan to the glorious architecture of Central Asia and the rich histories of Europe, each trip brought genuine surprises. There is always something new to learn and experience by train. All aboard!”

Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, commented: ‘I feel like the luckiest first viewer in the world when I watch these journeys.

“I always learn such a lot about the world we live in and am left with an overwhelming urge to travel and experience the same joy and wonder that Michael does. I hope that our viewers will feel the same way’.

John Comerford, Co-Executive Producer for series producers Naked West, added: “It is a real pleasure to continue building on the success of the Railways brand with these four series.

“Together they take us from Japan and South Korea to Central Asia and across Europe, reflecting the remarkable breadth of the railway story. Each journey allows us to explore new places while delivering the kind of programmes audiences love.”