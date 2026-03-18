Tom Holland swings back into action in Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer

Tom Holland stars in this debut trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day which starts a new chapter for both Peter Parker and Spider-Man.

Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.

Working to protect a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s now a full-time Spider-Man.

But as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as he tackles one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Hitting cinemas on July 31st, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.