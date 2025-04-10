BBC’s revived Walking With Dinosaurs gets first trailer

Pachyrhinosaurus (Image: BBC/PBS/ZDF/France Télévisions)

A new 60 second trailer showcasing the return of Walking With Dinosaurs after a 25-year gap has been released by the BBC.

Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer later this year, the series has been produced in partnership with US broadcaster PBS, Germany’s ZDF and France Télévisions.

Each of the six new episodes will tell the story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters.

These include a Spinosaurus – the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever walk the earth – roaming the rivers of ancient Morocco; a youthful Triceratops battling a ravenous T. rex in North America; and a lonely giant Lusotitan risking it all for a love in Portugal.

In addition to the trailer’s release, it’s been announced that double Olivier and Tony award-winning actor Bertie Carvel will serve as narrator for the new series.

Jack Bootle, the BBC’s Senior Head of Specialist Factual Commissioning, said: “This series shows how dinosaurs really lived – and the true story is more dramatic, intense, and surprising than anything Hollywood could dream up.

“Using the latest science and stunning visuals, we’re bringing their world to life like never before.”

Andrew Cohen, Executive Producer, BBC Studios Science Unit, added: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Walking With Dinosaurs to a whole new generation of audiences around the world.

“Brought to life with the very latest cutting-edge science, world class VFX and the world’s best science storytellers, this is the ultimate dinosaur show.

“Partnering with PBS and our other co-producers around the world, ZDF and France Télévisions this is ambitious, entertaining, factual television that will have audiences having their hearts in their mouth one moment and their minds blown the next.”