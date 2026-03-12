MPs launch inquiry into BBC funding and future

Parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee has launched a new inquiry into the future of the BBC, including its funding and governance, and is inviting written submissions from interested parties.

Ministers are currently undertaking the periodic review of the BBC’s Charter, the agreement which allows it to operate, and are considering a number of changes in the make-up of its board plus possible changes to its funding model.

That review included a public consultation which the BBC published its submission to last week, including calls for a perpetual charter, less regulation and a Licence Fee paid even by those exempt under current rules.

The cross-party committee’s inquiry is a separate process which will culminate in MPs making their own recommendations to Ministers ahead of them setting out the government’s final decision.

Subjects the committee is interested in hearing view on include the BBC’s funding, purpose, trust and relevance, and future.

Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP said: “With a constantly changing media landscape and shifts in audience habits, it is refreshing that the BBC has recognised that the current funding model is unsustainable and that sticking with the status quo will lead to managed decline.

“Our inquiry will be looking at the issue of funding, as well as the overall purpose, role and governance of the corporation, to ensure it remains a trusted cornerstone of our culture and society long into the future.”