Openreach turns full fibre network into water leak detector

Openreach has partnered with Affinity Water and tech firm Lightsonic to turn its fibre broadband network into a water leak detector.

The three companies are working together in a trial of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) which converts Openreach’s fibre optic cables into thousands of sensors that can ‘hear’ and pin-point leaks from surrounding water pipes.

Developed by Lightsonic, the fibre-optic leak detection platform is being piloted in five locations where Openreach’s near ubiquitous full fibre broadband footprint is being used to monitor 650 kilometres of Affinity Water’s network.

In just three months the technology located more than 100 leaks, allowing Affinity to save 2 million litres of water a day.

Trevor Linney, Director of Network Technology for Openreach, said: “The results of our pilot show that our new full fibre infrastructure can deliver value far beyond broadband – and could prove to be a real game changer in solving real-world challenges like water conservation.”

“Around 20 per cent of the UK’s drinking water is lost to leaks with water conservation a significant and growing issue for the nation.

“And, what’s great about this technology, is that it can be used to detect a whole range of things – from gas leaks to monitoring the health of big structures like bridges and tunnels. It has huge potential.”

Tommy Langnes, CEO of Lightsonic, said: “Transforming the telecom fibre-optic network into a continuous sensing layer unlocks entirely new ways to monitor utilities.

“Detecting 2 megalitres per day shows what’s possible when fibre sensing solutions and existing infrastructure are combined at scale.

“This collaboration demonstrates how fibre sensing can deliver measurable environmental impact today, while creating solutions for wider utility monitoring in the future.”

James Curtis, Head of Leakage at Affinity Water, added: “Strengthening how we identify and address leaks is central to our leakage strategy.

“By working with Lightsonic and Openreach, we’re enhancing our existing detection programme with continuous network monitoring, helping our teams target areas of interest more quickly and reduce the time leaks may run before repair.

“This technology complements the expertise of our field technicians, supporting earlier intervention, better planning and reduced disruption for customers — all by using fibre that’s already in the ground.”