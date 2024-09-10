What is an eSIM?

Am eSIM is an alternative to the traditional plastic SIM cards mobile phone and mobile broadband providers supply so that customers and their devices can connect to the network.

They include all the same features and information as plastic cards but are built directly into devices and then updated via software with the settings needed to connect to the user’s chosen supplier.

eSIMs are used in many connected devices, such as smart energy meters and vending machines, plus popular smart phone brands.

What are the benefits of eSIM?

One of the chief benefits of using an eSIM over a traditional physical SIM card is speed.

When a consumer changes mobile provider, they no longer need to wait for the SIM from their new network to arrive in the post but can simply download the required settings direct to their device as soon as their order is confirmed.

Or, if a customer loses their mobile, they can easily download a new eSIM onto a replacement device just by logging into their network’s app or website.

It’s also possible to use eSIM to add a local data plan to a phone while travelling, avoiding all the costs associated with roaming while still being contactable via your normal number.

The time savings associated with eSIMs can be especially important to business users.

For example, switching physical cards in thousands of vending machines deployed across a network of railway stations or shopping centres would involve sending staff out to each location to make the change.

Or consider a business which supplies employees with a work phone – whenever they change provider, they’ll need to issue everyone with a new SIM and then ensure the cards are switch on the correct date.

But for devices which use an eSIM, such changes can be done remotely through software, saving both time and money.

One some phones, it’s possible to use both a physical card and an eSIM with separate contracts in the same handset – a useful ability for those who need both a personal and work number but don’t want to carry multiple phones.

Users of some phone, such as iPhone 13 and later models, can even use two eSIMs in their handset, allowing for dual lines without having any physical cards.

In addition, there are environmental benefits in reducing the use of plastic used to make SIM cards as well as any vehicle emissions caused during their transportation and delivery.

Which mobile phones support eSIM?

eSIMs are supported by recent smartphones from all the major mobile brands including Apple, Samsung and Google, plus many tablets and some laptops with built-in 5G connectivity.

Some devices, including the latest models of Apple’s iPad Pro and iPad Air, only support eSIM and cannot be used with a physical SIM. In the US, the firm has gone further and moved to an eSIM-only design on all new models since the iPhone 14.

Which UK networks offer eSIMS?

The good news is that all of the UK’s major networks – EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 – support eSIM as do many of the smaller virtual networks.

Existing customers with a physical SIM can normally swap to an eSIM via their network’s app or website while customers moving to the network may be offered the choice of an eSIM during the order process.