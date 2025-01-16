My Fault: London – Prime Video releases first trailer

Prime Video has released the official trailer for My Fault: London, its new British movie based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

Starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, the movie debuts worldwide on 13th February 2025 and is the second adaptation of the book following the Spanish movie Culpa Mia (My Fault).

Synopsis:

When Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

Noah spends the summer adjusting to her new life, making new friends from Nick’s various circles, and navigating a complicated relationship with him while they fight to keep the attraction at bay.

The film is directed by duo Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler.