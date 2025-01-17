Sky customers to be moved to Paramount+ ‘with ads’ tier

Sky customers who receive Paramount+ as part of their subscription are being moved to the streaming service’s ‘with ads’ plan from next week.

Paramount+ launched in the UK in 2022, ending Sky’s exclusive access to multiple films and series produced and distributed by Paramount’s various studios and labels.

Ahead of the launch, the two companies struck a deal which provided the streaming service at no extra cost to customers who subscribe to the Sky Cinema channels.

The deal simultaneously ensured Sky subscribers could continue to enjoy series such as Your Honor and Yellowjackets while providing Paramount+ with an instant, large, audience.

At launch Paramount+ offered just a single viewing plan but has recently introduced a cheaper ‘with ads’ Basic plan and a Premium tier offering selected titled in 4K alongside features such as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos.

Sky has now begun notifying customers that they’ll be moved to the ‘with ads’ plan from January 21st.