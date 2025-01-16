Crunchyroll app now available on Sky TV platforms

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll is now available on Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices in the UK and will be added to Sky Q boxes later this year.

The app, which is owned by entertainment giant Sony, hosts the world’s largest dedicated anime library of over 25,000 hours of content and 50,000 episodes across more than 2,000 titles.

It’s been steadily increasing its reach through launches on YouTube Primetime Channels, Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, LG, Roku, Hisense Smart TVs and TVs powered by Titan OS.

Streaming plans start from £4.99 per month.