National Geographic brings new immersive environment to Apple’s Vision Pro

Image: Apple

Owners of Apple’s Vision Pro can now enjoy a new immersive environment from National Geographic when accessing the Disney+ app on their headset.

The new National Geographic environment will transport users to the breathtaking natural beauty of Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park where they can explore their surroundings via interactive elements and sounds.

National Geographic worked with Disney Studio Technology to lead the creative development and production of the immersive environment from high-resolution 3D models captured on-site using photogrammetry and gigapixel panoramas.

Both teams also worked in collaboration with Disney Entertainment and ESPN Technology to create the new experience.

“Since its inception, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and has led the way in using groundbreaking technology to tell stories that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world,” said David Miller, EVP, National Geographic.

“Creating this immersive environment was a natural next step for us to take to build on that legacy and to continue enabling audiences to experience the beauty of our natural world and see places they may never go to otherwise.”

Disney+ is has also added four additional 3D films from Marvel Studios: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.