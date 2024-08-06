Three UK confirms new mobile and broadband price rise structure

Three UK has today announced a new structure for annual price rises which it says will provide mobile and broadband customers with “greater clarity.”

Sector regulator Ofcom has instructed all mobile and broadband providers to move away from inflation-based mid-contract price rises and state clearly in pounds and pence how much customers’ bills will rise.

Under Three’s new regime, mobile customers will incur rises of between £1 and £1.50 a month, dependent on the data allowance of their contract:

Data allowance of 4GB or less: £1 more a month

5GB-99GB: £1.25 more a month

100GB or more: £1.50 more a month

Meanwhile rises for home broadband customers will be capped at £2 a month.

The network says the new structure will apply to all customers taking out new or upgraded contracts from September 2024.

Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer at Three UK, said: “Like many mobile providers, we regularly review and revise our pricing to ensure that we remain competitive and reflect the cost pressures we face as a business.

“While we have always made sure annual price changes are clear and transparent to customers, we want to provide greater clarity going forward. Our unique tiered approach means any increase is fair, while ensuring our prices remain competitive.”