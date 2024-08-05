The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 soundtrack is coming to streamers and retailers

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel. Credit: Ross Ferguson / Prime Video. Copyright: Amazon MGM Studios

The soundtrack to season 2 of Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power, will be available through digital stores and major music streamers worldwide from August 23rd.

Composed by Emmy Award-winner Bear McCreary, the soundtrack will be available just days before the new season debuts on August 29th for Prime Video subscribers in in more than 240 countries and territories.

In addition to the digital release, a vinyl edition will be available for order at Amazon and a special Collector’s Edition will also be available for exclusively on Amazon.

Following each episode, Amazon Music will release a weekly soundtrack album containing the score for that episode, only available on Amazon Music.

Highlights from the soundtrack include Grammy-nominated artist Rufus Wainwright who brings thoughtful introspection to his rendition of ‘Old Tom Bombadil’.

In addition, Jens Kidman – lead singer of Grammy-nominated Swedish extreme-metal band Meshuggah – performs ‘The Last Ballad of Damrod,’ a song about a vicious Hill-troll.

“This new soundtrack is a stunning companion to the series’ continued exploration of the Second Age” said Bob Bowen, worldwide head of music for Amazon MGM Studios.

“With the debut of Season Two on the horizon, we’re excited to give fans a further glimpse into the epic series.”

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.

Season Two Synopsis

Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

Building on Season One’s events, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

