Stranger Things is getting a Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release

The entire Stranger Things saga is getting a physical release via Arrow Films which is releasing both Special and Deluxe editions on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD on July 26th.

Pre-order Stranger Things: The Complete Series from Amazon.co.uk*



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Both editions will feature an array of exclusive bonus content, including bloopers, interviews with the cast and crew, and behind-the-scenes featurettes to bring fans “the ultimate Stranger Things experience”.

Additionally, the Deluxe Edition is presented in custom packaging featuring newly-commissioned artwork, alongside a wealth of extra material: a 148-page booklet, exclusive art cards, a Hellfire Club patch, double-sided posters for each season, and much more.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular series, with Seasons 1-4 amassing over 1.2 billion views.

The fifth and final season premiered in 2025 with the biggest English-language premiere week, joining Season 4 on Netflix’s Most Popular List. The final season also propelled Seasons 1–4 back into the Global Top 10 for a record eight weeks and delivered Netflix’s most-watched New Year’s Day.

“We always dreamed that Stranger Things could be owned in its entirety,” said Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the series, “not just as a collector’s set, but as a way to preserve the show for decades to come.”

Dean Lawson, Arrow Films’ Director of Sales and Marketing, added: “Working with the Netflix team and the Duffer Brothers to bring the definitive physical media release of Stranger Things to fans has been a phenomenal project for Arrow to be a part of.

“The show is colossal in influence and scale, is beloved globally, has transcended generations, and has been a huge part of the cultural conversation for nearly 10 years now.

“We at Arrow are thrilled to play a part in bringing this landmark show to physical media and believe we’ve created a boxset that fans will be delighted to own, packed with bonus features, curios, and memorabilia from the world of Stranger Things.”

Special features include:

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray / 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation of all forty-two episodes across five series and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional audio description tracks

Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos*

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Palace Arcade alloy-zinc coin-token*

Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch*

Exclusive Hellfire Club d20 dice*

Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons*

Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert*

Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert*

Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map*

148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing on the making of the series from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton, Kyle Dixon & more*

*Exclusive to the Deluxe Edition