Evri deploys AI to boost delivery performance

Courier firm Evri is to use artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure that couriers are correctly delivering parcels to recipients.

The firm is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to harness Amazon’s Nova Lite generative AI model to scan photos taken on the doorstep by couriers and then assess both the location and conditions of the parcel.

It says this “will improve the compliance of delivery photos and enable a team to proactively investigate any instances where delivery photos don’t meet Evri’s expectations helping to improve the overall delivery experience for customers and support couriers.”

It’s hoped that this, in turn, will “lead to an enhanced first-time customer experience and ensure high quality service for clients.”

Evri says a trial of the technology, which it’s dubbed ‘Veri Snap AI’, “has already led to improvement in deliveries with additional training to couriers being provided”.

Marcus Hunter, Chief Technology Officer at Evri Group, said: “Veri Snap AI allows us to proactively enhance the delivery experience for millions of customers, working towards a future where every parcel photo meets our standards.

“This innovation improves transparency and trust, whilst empowering our teams to focus on what matters most – delivering excellence.”

Richard Turnbull, UK&I Head of Manufacturing, Automotive and Logistics at Amazon Web Services, added: “We are delighted that Evri is expanding its use of AWS technologies and taking AI deeper into its business operations.

“By leveraging AI, generative AI, and the cloud to power new services like Veri Snap AI, Evri is able to deliver a better experience for both customers and its workforce. We look forward to working together with Evri as it looks to continue to embrace AI technology.”