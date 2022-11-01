Netflix buys Cozy Games Developer Spry Fox

Netflix has acquired Spry Fox, the developer behind the Triple Town, Alphabear and Cozy Grove titles, to bolster its in-house game development capability.

The streamer is seeking to diversify its offering and has recently announced a series of new and acquired studios as well as a tie-up with Ubisoft to bring new Assassin’s Creed, Valiant Hearts, and Mighty Quest titles to subscribers.

“When David and I founded Spry Fox twelve years ago, our goal was to create a place where kind, creative people could make beautiful, original games in a supportive environment that brought happiness to the people who played them,” said Daniel Cook, co-founder of Spry Fox.

“After many heartfelt conversations, we are all excited about joining Netflix as an in-house game studio and building amazing games together.”