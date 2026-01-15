Netflix secures global streaming deal for Sony’s latest films

Netflix has signed an exclusive global licensing deal with Sony Pictures under which the studio’s latest films will stream in all Netflix territories following their cinema runs and home entertainment releases.

The deal, which is being described as “an industry-first” for the ‘Pay-1’ release window and will come into effect on a rolling basis as Sony Pictures Entertainment’s deals in each territory come to an end and is expected to be in full effect by early 2029.

As part of this deal, Netflix will also license rights to select SPE feature film and television library titles.

Netflix currently has Pay-1 rights to SPE’s feature films in select territories including the US, Germany, and across Southeast Asia.

Some of the first film to stream on Netflix as part of the new deal include The Nightingale, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Sam Mendes’ quartet of Beatles films.

“Our members all over the world love movies and giving them exclusive access to Sony’s much loved films adds incredible value to their subscriptions,” said Lauren Smith, Vice President of Licensing and Programming Strategy at Netflix.

“Sony’s impressive slate of iconic film franchises like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and originals like Anyone But You have been popular with our U.S. audience and now we’re excited to expand that offering to our members all around the world.”

Paul Littmann, EVP of Global Distribution at Sony Pictures Television, said: “Our partnership with Netflix has always been incredibly valuable. This new Pay-1 deal takes that partnership to the next level and reinforces the enduring appeal of our theatrical releases to Netflix’s global audience.

“It also further underscores the strength of our independence and unique ability to create meaningful opportunities that benefit our creative stakeholders, consumers, and world-class partners.”