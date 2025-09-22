New MGM+ Robin Hood series gets trailer

Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen star in this trailer for Amazon’s new take on the Robin Hood legend.

Set to stream on MGM+ from November 2nd, the series also stars Jack Patten as Robin and Lauren McQueen as Marian.

Bean plays the Sheriff of Nottingham with Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham and Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon.

Official Synopsis:

Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob, a Saxon forester’s son, and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord, fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom.

As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court and both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

MGM+ is available as an add-on subscription to Prime Video and costs £5.99/month.