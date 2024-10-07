New collectables range celebrates Atari’s legacy

A new officially licensed range of collectables including wall art, a Decanter Set and glassware, celebrating the legacy of gaming pioneer Atari is now available to buy from thumbsup.com.

Official Atari 3D Wall Art – Cartridge Collection: £39.99

Each piece captures the essence of Atari’s retro game cartridges, adding colourful nostalgia to any room. Perfect for a gaming den or living space, this interactive artwork celebrates Atari’s legacy in video gaming.

Official Atari 3D Wall Art – Pong Collection: £34.99

Bring the nostalgia of Atari Pong to life with this 3D Wall Art. A must-have for any retro gaming fan, it adds a unique vintage touch to any room.

Official Atari 3D Wall Art – Asteroids Collection: £34.99

The Atari Asteroids 3D Wall Art brings the classic game to life in your space. This collectible piece combines vintage gaming charm with artistic flair and is perfect for sparking conversations and reminiscing about the golden age of gaming.

Official Atari 3D Wall Art – Atari Legends: £39.99

Atari Legends 3D Wall Art captures the spirit of classic Atari games, adding a touch of retro nostalgia to any room.

Official Atari Joystick Decanter Set: £79.99

This decanter, shaped like the original CX-10 Controller, is a must-have for any Atari fan.

Complete with two Action Button glasses featuring the Atari emblem, it’s the perfect way to elevate your drinks. The set includes a stylish tray with the “Futuristic Since Forever” 50th Anniversary slogan.

Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, it’s a collector’s dream, ideal for whisky, cocktails, or display. Easy to clean, this unique barware will be cherished for years.

Official Atari Beer Glass: £24.99

The Atari pint glass holds 600ml, making it perfect for your favourite beverages, including beer, fizzy drinks, juices, and milkshakes. With its classic Atari logo design, it seamlessly fits into any cupboard.