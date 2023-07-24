New feature-length John le Carré documentary is headed to Apple TV+

A feature-length documentary featuring the “final and most candid interview” with celebrated spy author David Cornwell – who under the pseudonym John le Carré wrote the genre-defining espionage novels The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy – is heading to Apple TV+.

Drawing inspiration from his bestselling memoir, The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life, the film is billed as “an unprecedented voyage into the lesser-known parts of the iconic and historically private author’s formative experiences”.

Hailing from Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris and The Ink Factory, The Pigeon Tunnel is set to an original score by Philip Glass in collaboration with Paul Leonard-Morgan and will make its global debut on October 20th exclusively on Apple TV+.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and co-founders at The Ink Factory, who are also David’s sons, said: “Full of deep insight, and surprising, amusing and often profoundly moving anecdotes, ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ charts a conversation between two great minds, both consummate storytellers; one who wove extraordinary fiction from the events he experienced, the other whose interrogation of those events has led so often to a greater truth.

“Together, they explore the events of the Cold War, and of le Carré’s life, testing the boundaries of truth, memory and imagination. The layered and unorthodox film is a tête-à-tête between a filmmaker and a novelist – both masters of their craft – grappling with the roots of the creative process, the power of fiction and our responsibility to the truth.”