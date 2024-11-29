ITV strikes Formula E broadcast deal

ITV will bring motoring fans in the UK and Ireland live, free-to-air, coverage of Formula E under a new broadcast deal announced today.

All 16 E-Prix and Qualifying sessions for Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to be shown live on ITVX, with 9 also shown on ITV4, along with an all-new bespoke highlights show each race weekend.

The 2024/25 season gets underway in São Paulo on 7th December.

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer at Formula E, said: “We’re delighted to offer UK and Ireland fans even greater access to our incredible championship via our two fantastic media partners – TNT Sport and now ITV – giving them more ways to watch and taking them even closer to the sport.

“With our new post-race weekend highlights show on ITV, fans will be able to get bespoke content directly from the paddock helping educate, excite and entertain new and loyal fans alike.

“We can’t wait to bring our fans more track-side action and continue to grow the sport.”

Richard Botchway, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Sport, said: “This new deal brings Formula E fans some of the biggest races across Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“We are delighted to be the free-to-air partner and look forward to welcoming Formula E to ITV and ITVX.”