New multi-buy & cash back deals on Samsung TVs, tablets and monitors

Samsung has re-launched its Better Life campaign with a range of multi-buy offers across its TV, soundbar, tablet, monitor and home appliance ranges.

The offers are available now via Samsung.com until March 18th and include:

Save £100 when you buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra

Get a free Keyboard with Trackpad when you buy from the Galaxy Tab S10 or S9 series

Get a Music Frame when bought with The Frame TVs 65″ or larger

Get a soundbar when you buy selected Neo QLED & OLED TVs

Get a Galaxy Fit3 free when you buy selected Neo QLED 4K TVs

Save up to 20% on selected Monitors using code BETTERLIFE

Claim up to £500 cashback on selected fridge freezers

Save 20% when you buy 3 selected home appliances together or 15% when you buy 2

For details visit: samsung.com/uk/offer/better-life/