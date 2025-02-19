New multi-buy & cash back deals on Samsung TVs, tablets and monitors

by

Staff

Samsung has re-launched its Better Life campaign with a range of multi-buy offers across its TV, soundbar, tablet, monitor and home appliance ranges. 

The offers are available now via Samsung.com until March 18th and include: 

  • Save £100 when you buy the Galaxy Watch Ultra
  • Get a free Keyboard with Trackpad when you buy from the Galaxy Tab S10 or S9 series
  • Get a Music Frame when bought with The Frame TVs 65″ or larger 
  • Get a soundbar when you buy selected Neo QLED & OLED TVs
  • Get a Galaxy Fit3 free when you buy selected Neo QLED 4K TVs
  • Save up to 20% on selected Monitors using code BETTERLIFE
  • Claim up to £500 cashback on selected fridge freezers
  • Save 20% when you buy 3 selected home appliances together or 15% when you buy 2

For details visit: samsung.com/uk/offer/better-life/

