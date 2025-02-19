Channel 4 to show almost 20 hours of Crufts 2025

Channel 4 is boosting its coverage of Crufts this year and will bring viewers almost 20 hours of live news, interviews and features over the four day event.

Clare Balding will lead live coverage of the event, which celebrates its 75th year of being broadcast, while regular Crufts reporter Radzi Chinyanganya will capture all the excitement and emotion from the arena.

There are also some new additions to the channel’s coverage – Paralympic Champion Ellie Simmonds and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson will take to the halls of the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre to bring viewers features, interviews and all the latest news from the biggest dog show in the world.

In addition, resident vet Dr Paul Manktelow will be on hand to offer viewers advice on the best practices for looking after dogs.

More than 200 pedigree breeds from 51 different countries will compete for the prestigious Best in Show title, which will be awarded live on Channel 4 on the final evening of the event on 9th March.

Viewers will be able to watch Crufts on Channel 4, More 4 and on Channel 4 Streaming across the four days.

Coverage will include all the most popular events including Flyball, Agility, Heelwork to Music, The Kennel Club Hero Dog award and the prestigious Best in Show.

Scruffts, which gives crossbred dogs a moment in the spotlight, will also be featured in the line up.

Clare Balding said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Channel 4 Crufts team once again. It’s one of the highlights of my year as I love being surrounded by dogs and always enjoy the chaos that can ensue when we have them in the studio.

“I love finding out more about the different breeds and putting the spotlight on the good that dogs do and the joy they bring to our lives.

“For me, the mixture of events on show for dogs to be a part of beats anything in the world but the climax is always Best in Show. I enjoy the drama of the best six dogs going head to head and the pride of all those involved. It’s a magical four days for dog lovers.”

Pete Andrews, Head of Sport at Channel 4, added: “Each year, Crufts draws in dog lovers across the country, who can enjoy watching a wide range of events, as well as hearing advice from the experts.

“We’re delighted this year will mark our largest coverage offering to date, with nearly 20 hours available across the four-day event. Viewers can watch live coverage on Channel 4 and More 4, or catch up at their leisure through Channel 4 streaming.”

How to watch Crufts 2025

Thursday 6th March

15:00 – 16:00 (Channel 4)

18:30 – 19:30 (More4)

19:30 – 21:00 (Channel 4)

Friday 7th March

15:00 – 16:00 (Channel 4)

18:30 – 19:30 (More4)

19:30 – 21:00 (Channel 4)

Saturday 8th March

14:00 – 18:00 (Channel 4)

19:00 – 21:00 (Channel 4)

Sunday 9th March