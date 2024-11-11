New November broadband deal from Three UK

Three is running a new promotion on its 4G & 5G home broadband which is available for just £19 per month – normally £24 – until December 4th.

Offering unlimited data and an average download speed of 150Mbps on 5G, the product uses Three’s mobile network, eliminating the need for a landline, and can be set up by the customer without any need for an engineer visit.

The offer price is for customers who take out a 24-month contract – which is subject to annual price rises – and is available at Three.co.uk.