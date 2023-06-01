New providers bring almost 3,000 additional titles to Samsung’s Gaming Hub

Samsung Smart TV and Smart Monitor owners now have access to almost 3,000 additional games after the technology giant added Antstream Arcade and Blacknut to its Gaming Hub.

The Hub allows owners to play games from brands such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Utomik, and Amazon’s Luna, without needing a PC, console or any other additional hardware.

In addition to the existing providers, owners will now have access to over 1,400 games, including major retro titles such as Pac-Man and Dig Dug, from Antstream Arcade plus over 500 premium family titles and exclusive games from Blacknut.

Antstream Arcade is currently offering 12 months of access to the platform for £12. CEO Steve Cottam said: “Antstream Arcade delivers the best retro arcade video game streaming experience, and we’re proud to align with strong partners like Samsung Gaming Hub that can help us reach more players.

“We’ve experienced firsthand the excitement people have playing the games of their youth and sharing those games with the next generation of gamers.”

Blacknut offers instant access to more than 500 premium games, including TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 and Tour de France 2022.

“Blacknut is thrilled to partner with Samsung Gaming Hub and introduce our catalog to the popular game streaming platform,” said Nabil Laredj, VP, Business Development & Licensing.

“With over 500+ games and options for everyone we are excited to be able to bring cloud gaming to the whole family in a whole new way.”