Matter update allows for WiFi only device set-up

Matter-compatible smart devices could get cheaper after backers of the standard released a new version which eliminates the need to use Bluetooth when setting them up.

Released by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Matter 1.4.2 introduces support for WiFi-only set-up using and removes the need to include Bluetooth Low Energy radios when they’re not otherwise needed by the device.

The change allows manufacturers to add Matter support to existing WiFi-only products through a firmware update, potentially lowering manufacturing costs and increasing availability of compatible devices.

In a release, the Alliance says: “While it will take some time to achieve the required critical mass of support from commissioners such as phones, hubs, smart speakers, etc., this update provides a path to more affordable devices, wider product availability, and the same reliable and simple setup experience – even without Bluetooth LE.”