Ofcom – 24 million UK homes can now get gigabit broadband

Eighty percent of UK homes can now get gigabit-capable broadband, up from 73% for the same time last year, according to new data published today by Ofcom.

The figures from the telecoms regulator’s Connected Nations spring update also show that 62% of households could access full-fibre broadband as of January 2024.

This is up from 48% last year and reflects the investment and progress by Openreach and other networks as they roll out the technology across the UK.

Ofcom also finds that there’s been “steady progress” in reducing the number of premises unable to get broadband speeds of at least 10 Mbit/s, with the numbers affected falling from 68,000 to 57,000 over the past year.

Mobile coverage continues to improve as well, with 92% of UK premises now able to get a 5G signal outdoors from at least one mobile network operator, up from 82% in space of a year.