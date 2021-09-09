Ofcom: A quarter of UK homes can now get full-fibre internet

Almost a quarter of UK homes can get full-fibre broadband according to new figures from Ofcom which reveal that the number of households covered by full-fibre networks has grown from 21% at the start of the year to 24% and now stands at just under 7 million.

The telecoms regulator also says that nearly 12 million (40%) homes can get gigabit-capable broadband (able to deliver download speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s), up from 37% in January. This includes full fibre and the fastest cable internet packages.

The vast majority of UK homes (96%) can get superfast broadband (download speeds of at least 30 Mbit/s), while almost all UK homes have access to a ‘decent’ connection (10 Mbit/s download and 1 Mbit/s upload) – enough to browse the internet, stream TV shows or make video calls.

However, around 134,000 UK properties are still unable to get a decent connection and could be eligible for an upgrade under the broadband universal service.

Yih-Choung Teh, Group Director Strategy and Research at Ofcom, said: “Over two million households have upgraded their internet package since the pandemic began, and broadband firms are rushing to meet the UK’s need for speed.

“With full-fibre networks being built at a record rate, the UK’s networks are being made fit for the future. But our figures show work is still needed to get decent broadband to remote parts of the UK.”