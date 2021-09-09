SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Ofcom: A quarter of UK homes can now get full-fibre internet

-

Almost a quarter of UK homes can get full-fibre broadband according to new figures from Ofcom which reveal that the number of households covered by full-fibre networks has grown from 21% at the start of the year to 24% and now stands at just under 7 million.

The telecoms regulator also says that nearly 12 million (40%) homes can get gigabit-capable broadband (able to deliver download speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s), up from 37% in January. This includes full fibre and the fastest cable internet packages.

The vast majority of UK homes (96%) can get superfast broadband (download speeds of at least 30 Mbit/s), while almost all UK homes have access to a ‘decent’ connection (10 Mbit/s download and 1 Mbit/s upload) – enough to browse the internet, stream TV shows or make video calls.

However, around 134,000 UK properties are still unable to get a decent connection and could be eligible for an upgrade under the broadband universal service.

Yih-Choung Teh, Group Director Strategy and Research at Ofcom, said: “Over two million households have upgraded their internet package since the pandemic began, and broadband firms are rushing to meet the UK’s need for speed.

“With full-fibre networks being built at a record rate, the UK’s networks are being made fit for the future. But our figures show work is still needed to get decent broadband to remote parts of the UK.”

TOP READS