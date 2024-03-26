Ofcom launches latest periodic review into wholesale telecoms sector rules

Ofcom has launched a review of the regulations covering the UK’s wholesale telecoms markets, saying it wants to encourage investment in full-fibre broadband while securing more competition and choice for users.

The review will decide the regulations which apply to the sector for the five-year period starting April 2026.

Ofcom says it aims to make sure the UK’s broadband infrastructure is fit for the future and that the new rules “set the right environment to promote competition and investment in gigabit-capable broadband, to deliver better services and more choice to consumers.”

Thanks to investment from Openreach and other networks, gigabit-capable broadband is now available to more than 23.2 million homes (78% of the UK), while more than 17.1 million homes (57%) have access to full-fibre broadband.

The regulator says it expects to publish the main consultation on proposals for regulation early next year, with a view to publishing its final decisions in early 2026.