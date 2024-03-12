Ofcom sets new deadline for simplified cross-network broadband switching

Telecoms regulator Ofcom has set a revised deadline of September 12th for the launch of a new broadband switching scheme intended to simplify the process of changing providers, even when their current and new providers use different physical networks.

Customers who swap between internet providers (ISPs) which use the Openreach network already benefit from a simple switching process which makes the new supplier responsible for informing the current provider and managing the changeover.

However, the current process doesn’t apply when at least one of the providers uses a non-Openreach network – an increasing issue given the growth of new networks such as CityFibre and Hyperoptic.

To ensure all broadband customers enjoy the same simple switching, Ofcom had mandated that ISPs adopt an industry-wide ‘One Touch Switch’ process and set an April 2023 deadline for its introduction.

That date was subsequently put back to March 14th 2024, however in December it was announced that this date would also be missed after a number of major ISPs said they were unable to make the necessary changes to their processes in time.

Ofcom’s announcement of a further revised deadline comes after BT, Sky, TalkTalk and VMO2 provided written assurances that the new date is achievable.