Ofcom urges networks to support customers during 2G and 3G switch-off 

Mobile phone networks have been urged to ensure users have sufficient notice of plans to switch off their 2G and 3G networks, and to consider ways to help mobile users upgrade to new handsets.

The older technologies are being switched off over the next decade to support the roll-out faster 4G and 5G services which offer faster speeds and more reliable services. Vodafone will begin its phased 3G switch off later this month, with EE and Three expected to switch off their 3G networks in 2024.

While it doesn’t have a formal role in the switch-off process, Ofcom has today set out a number of expectations for networks to meet.

These include ensuring that customers who use a 2G or 3G handset are given a minimum of three to six months’ notice of the switch and assistance, including potential discounts on replacement handsets.

In addition, networks are being asked to identify which services, such as telecare alarms and payment terminals, will be impacted by the switch so that suppliers have sufficient time to update their devices and can avoid users losing access to vital services.

Ofcom says EE, Three and Vodafone have committed to offering an equivalent level of coverage after the 3G and 2G switch-off, with areas currently reliant on these networks being upgraded to 4G ahead of switch-off. It’s called on Virgin Media O2 to make a similar pledge.

Selina Chadha, Ofcom’s Director of Connectivity, said: “In the next few years, older mobile networks will gradually be switched-off to make way for faster, more reliable services.

But some people will need help upgrading their devices during this process. So we’ve told mobile networks what they should do to make sure support is available to those who need it.”