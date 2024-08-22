Official ATP and WTA tennis game now out for consoles

Tiebreak, a new tennis game licensed by the ATP and WTA, is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (Steam).

Hailing from Nacon and Big Ant Studios, the game is also heading to the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

Tiebreak features 120 faithfully recreated and playable professional tennis players from the Tours and promises “an authentic tennis game experience with realistic and technical gameplay based on real-world analytics”.

Tennis fans can create their own player or choose one from the roster available, then set out to conquer the PIF ATP and WTA Rankings in Career mode, which includes over 90 official tournaments (including the ATP Masters 1000, WTA 1000, ATP and WTA 500, ATP,WTA 250, the United Cup, as well as the end of season Nitto ATP Finals and the WTA Finals Riyadh).

Their career isn’t confined to the court: they will take part in press conferences, forge intense rivalries, and manage reputation to cement their status as a genuine tennis star.

In addition, the Novak Djokovic Slam Challenge game mode, allows gamers to replay the most memorable matches of his career.