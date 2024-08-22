BBC secure exclusive Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 rights

The BBC has vowed to cover every match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 after securing exclusive UK rights to the competition in a deal with World Rugby.

Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 will start on 22nd August with hosts England kicking off the competition at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The tournament’s 10th edition will be hosted across eight nationwide locations with the final at the iconic Twickenham Stadium in London on 27th September, 2025.

Matches will be shown on the broadcaster’s linear channels, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

In addition, live commentary will be available from BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, with fans able to listen via BBC Sounds, DAB radio and the BBC Sport website.

It’s also been confirmed WXV will be available on the BBC.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport says: “Next summer is set to be a huge moment for women’s sport and following coverage of WXV and the Women’s 6 Nations Championship on the BBC we’re proud to bring audiences exclusive coverage of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 hosted in England.

“Big sporting moments have a unique ability to unify bringing people together and never more so when international competitions play out on home soil. And we cannot wait.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin added: “We are delighted to be partnering with BBC Sport for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 and WXV.

“The BBC is a massive champion of women’s rugby and women’s sport more broadly and with their multi-platform, diverse programming approach and regional reach, we look forward to making history together – the biggest, most accessible and record-breaking celebration of women’s rugby ever.”