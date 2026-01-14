Scream 7 gets a new poster

Kevin Williamson’s Scream 7, in which Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott after sitting out the franchise’s previous chapter, has a new poster.

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, she sets out to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.

Fellow franchise veterans Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, and David Arquette are all confirmed to be reprising their roles from earlier instalments.

Joining them are Isabel May – star of Yellowstone prequel 1883 – plus Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons and Mark Consuelos.

Scream 7 is released in UK cinemas on February 27th.