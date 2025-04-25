BBC extends London Marathon coverage rights

The London Marathon and its spin-off events will continue to be shown on the BBC until 2030 after the broadcaster extended its long-standing partnership with the sport.

Spanning over five decades, the BBC’s involvement with the marathon is one of the longest-standing broadcast agreements in British sport.

In addition to the main event, the deal includes The Big Half, the Vitality London 10,000 and the Vitality Westminster Mile.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Extending our deal with London Marathon Events strengthens one of BBC Sport’s most loved partnerships.

“It’s a cornerstone of our world-class athletics coverage and the incredible, emotional stories of people running to change lives is one of the highlights of the year.”

Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, added: “Our wonderful partnership with BBC Sport dates back to the very first edition of the London Marathon in 1981 and we are delighted to extend our partnership to the 50th edition in 2030.”