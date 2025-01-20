Openreach halts sale of copper broadband in 163 additional locations

by

Staff

Openreach has announced it will stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in 163 additional exchange locations in favour of full fibre and connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by many of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a rolling policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.  

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service will have to take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

By mid-February, ‘stop sell’ rules will have been activated in 852 exchanges. The latest additions to the programme cover more than 960k premises across the UK.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Manager, said: “We’re moving to a digital world and Openreach is helping with that transformation by rolling out ultrafast, ultra-reliable, and future-proofed digital Full Fibre across the UK. 

“This game changing technology will become the backbone of our economy for decades to come, supporting every aspect of our public services, businesses, industries and daily lives.

“Already, our Full Fibre network is available to more than 17 million homes and businesses, with more than 5.5 million premises currently taking a service. 

“The stop sell programme is a critical part of ensuring that the UK’s communication infrastructure is ready to meet the demands of the future.

“Taking advantage of the progress of our Full Fibre build and encouraging people to upgrade where a majority can access our new network is the right thing to do as it makes no sense, both operationally and commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side. 

“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

New ‘stop sell’ locations:

EXCHANGE NAME EXCHANGE LOCATION
Calthorpe (BM/CAL)Birmingham
Brentwood (BNJ)Brentwood
Bulwell (BSY)Nottingham
Erskine (GW/ERS)Erskine
Horsham (HMC)Horsham
East Grinstead (EG)East Grinstead
Selkirk (SXJ)Selkirk
Ashford (AD)Ashford (Ashford)
Truro (TO)Truro
Horseley Fields (HYF)Wolverhampton
Stannington (XNG)Stannington
St Asaph (SAF)St Asaph
Sudbrooke Park (SPK)Cherry Willingham
Helmsley (HHN)Helmsley
Pontybodkin (PEH)Leeswood
Abbots Bromley (ABX)Abbots Bromley
Cheriton (CTQ)Folkestone
Southwater (XWR)Southwater
Baldslow (JCK)Hastings
Beccles (BDP)Beccles
Leiston (LDN)Leiston
Seend (SUD)Seend
Llanidloes (LLE)Llanidloes
Honiton (HKW)Honiton
Maindee (MDE)Newport (Newport)
Hereford (HR)Hereford
Settle (SFT)Settle
Axminster (AX)Axminster
Trefnant (TEU)St Asaph
Burghill (BHL)Credenhill
Barming (BGO)Maidstone
Bexhill (BLC)Bexhill
Chirk (CHN)Chirk Bank
Walney (WAL)North Walney
St Budeaux (SBX)Plymouth
Colne (CKY)Colne
Bangor (BG)Bangor
Culverhouse (CUV)Cardiff
Bacup (BAC)Bacup
Retford (RF)Retford
Bridgwater (BNU)Bridgwater
Thornley (TCN)Wheatley Hill
Gatley (MR/GAT)Greater Manchester – Stockport
Morriston (MLZ)Swansea
Port Talbot (PTB)Port Talbot
Caldicot (CIT)Cil-y-coed
Briton Ferry (BPG)Port Talbot
Nefyn (NBB)Nefyn
Skewen (SKU)Neath
Burley In Wharfedale (BTP)Burley in Wharfedale
Stranraer (SXW)Stranraer
Upwey (UW)Weymouth
Preston (PQP)Weymouth
Brynmawr (BSE)Brynmawr
Glossop (GBB)Glossop
Cleethorpes (CJF)Cleethorpes
Ruabon (RB)Cefn-mawr
Market Weighton (MGG)Market Weighton
Ogmore Valley (OAG)Ogmore Vale
Yaxley (YY)Peterborough
Killingholme (KHF)Immingham
Overseal (OBR)Linton
Hellifield (HFQ)Hellifield
Crowle (CPL)Crowle (North Lincolnshire)
Annaghmore (ANM)Armagh
Fairbourne (FBN)Fairbourne
Llangoed (LGQ)Llangoed
Canewdon (ZJC)Canewdon
Peterston-Super-Ely (PRU)St Nicholas
Llangarron (LUF)Whitchurch (Herefordshire)
Tanworth In Arden (TWT)Wood End (Stratford-on-Avon)
Eastoft (ETF)Garthorpe
Wick (WJK)Wick (The Vale of Glamorgan)
Great Alne (GTZ)Alcester
Staunton Court (SZN)Corse
Ferryside (FBZ)Ferryside
Peterchurch (PCU)Peterchurch
Berriew (BFM)Berriew
Llanbedr (LNB)Llanbedr
Lamphey (LHY)Freshwater East
Llithfaen (LLN)Nefyn
Dinas Cross (DCP)Dinas Cross
Gargunnock (GFO)Gargunnock
Fionnphort (FNP)Baile Mòr
Kinoulton (KOL)Kinoulton
Crawford (ZCF)Crawford
Leadhills (LRI)Leadhills
Llanuwchllyn (LXL)Bala
Llanrhaeadr (LRU)Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant
Cannings (ANS)All Cannings
Thurlaston (TLQ)Thurlaston
Bodfari (QOD)Bodfari
Crailing (ZIT)Jedburgh
Dunham On Trent (DUA)Newton on Trent
Taddington (TDG)Buxton (High Peak)
Carsington (ZRI)Brassington
Beddgelert (BJG)Waunfawr
Llandderfel (LTL)Bala
Luing (LIG)Cullipool
Whalton (WZO)Whalton
New Radnor (NRV)New Radnor
Broadhaven (QHV)Broad Haven
Milland (OLL)Liphook
Blyth (BJN)Blyth (Bassetlaw)
Benington (QQX)Stevenage
Samlesbury (SMB)Samlesbury
Camptown (ZMA)Jedburgh
Teviotdale (TVT)Newmill
Pipegate (PPA)Woore
Rousay (RSY)Brinian
Jura (JU)Craighouse
Grantshouse (GRO)Fogo
Pendine (PEV)Pendine
Longformacus (LXF)Longformacus
Cappercleuch (CPZ)Selkirk
Burnsall (QBS)Embsay
West Sandwick (WXS)West Sandwick
Inversnaid (IND)Inversnaid
Townhead (TND)Kirkcudbright
HunsletLeeds
WarringtonWarrington
MansfieldMansfield
NuneatonNuneaton
Denton BurnNewcastle upon Tyne
LaisterdykeBradford
Eckington (ECH)Eckington
MirfieldMirfield
Clowne (CNC)Clowne
GlenfieldLeicester
SandalWakefield
HolymoorsideChesterfield
WillenhallWillenhall
Oadby (ODY)Leicester
GorebridgeGorebridge
TitchfieldFareham
Stockton HeathWarrington
FairmileheadEdinburgh
Hemel HempsteadHemel Hempstead
KirkhamKirkham
Bushey Heath (L/BUS)Bushey
RothwellRothwell
Burton LatimerBurton Latimer
HorsleyKilburn
WallsendWallsend
Standeford (STF)Wolverhampton
CarnforthCarnforth
ChorltonGreater Manchester – Manchester
SlaithwaiteHuddersfield
BanknockBanknock
BannockburnStirling
LongfordGreater Manchester – Trafford
WestwoodWarrington
HolytownMotherwell
WiganGreater Manchester – Wigan
StockportGreater Manchester – Stockport
EsherEsher
Finchfield (FID)Wolverhampton
StaveleyStaveley
DennyDenny
Bonnybridge (BDG)Bonnybridge
HoddesdonHoddesdon
LeamoreBloxwich
Bradwell AbbeyMilton Keynes
