Openreach halts sale of copper broadband in 163 additional locations

Openreach has announced it will stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in 163 additional exchange locations in favour of full fibre and connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by many of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a rolling policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service will have to take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

By mid-February, ‘stop sell’ rules will have been activated in 852 exchanges. The latest additions to the programme cover more than 960k premises across the UK.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Manager, said: “We’re moving to a digital world and Openreach is helping with that transformation by rolling out ultrafast, ultra-reliable, and future-proofed digital Full Fibre across the UK.

“This game changing technology will become the backbone of our economy for decades to come, supporting every aspect of our public services, businesses, industries and daily lives.

“Already, our Full Fibre network is available to more than 17 million homes and businesses, with more than 5.5 million premises currently taking a service.

“The stop sell programme is a critical part of ensuring that the UK’s communication infrastructure is ready to meet the demands of the future.

“Taking advantage of the progress of our Full Fibre build and encouraging people to upgrade where a majority can access our new network is the right thing to do as it makes no sense, both operationally and commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side.

“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

New ‘stop sell’ locations: