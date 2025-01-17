Inflation-linked broadband and mobile bill hikes now banned

New rules banning mobile, broadband and pay TV firms from imposing mid-contract price rises based on to future inflation rates have now come into effect.

In recent years major providers in each of the markets have added clauses to their terms and conditions allowing them to increase fees during the contract by an inflation-based formula.

This leaves customers unable to know the scale of any future price rises they’re agreeing to and, when inflation soars, can leave them with substantially higher bills.

From today (17th January 2025) providers are required to set out the amount of any rises in pounds and pence in any new contracts.

The changes were imposed media and telecoms regulator Ofcom following a consultation.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Group Director for Networks and Communications, said: “More than ever, households want and need to plan their budgets. Our new rules mean there will be no nasty surprises, and customers will know how much they will be paying and when, through clear labelling.”