New hospitality venue turnaround series heading to Channel 4

Channel 4 has commissioned a new turnaround series in which maître d’ and TV personality Fred Sirieix will set out to help the UK’s most troubled hospitality venues.

The four-part Fred’s Hotel Fixers will see Sirieix step in to help failing venues accompanied by a “powerhouse team of hospitality experts” including a tough-minded business strategist, food & beverage expert, interior designer and chef.

Businesses looking to take part can apply online.

Sirieix said: “Times are super tough in the hospitality business. If you are running a hotel, B&B, country house, guesthouse, bar/restaurant or even a glamping site that needs a reboot, then I want to hear from you!

“With my crack team of experts, we will help inject new life and more importantly revenue into your business. There will be tough conversations and decisions to make but with some hard work we can help to turn your business around.”

Clemency Green, Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor, commented: “Fred brings a genuine passion for hospitality and a clear understanding of what it takes to turn things around.

“This series will shine a light on real challenges faced by businesses across the UK, and do so with care, insight, and optimism – I am sure Fred, and the team will pull off some spectacular turnarounds!”

Jannine Waddell from independent production company Waddell Media said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for hospitality owners to work with Fred Sirieix to explore new approaches, ensure great guest experiences and create revenue streams.”