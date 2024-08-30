Paramount+ sets return date for Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness

Paramount+ has confirmed that season two of Taylor Sheridan’s spy thriller Lioness (previously titled Special Ops: Lioness) will debut on October 27.

Starrring Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman, the series follows a CIA special ops team tasked with protecting the US from terrorism.

In season one, the Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to go undercover and to thwart the next 9/11.

The new season sees the fight against terror move closer to home, prompting the enlistment of a new Lioness to infiltrate a previously unknown threat.

With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.

The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Lioness is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

The first two episodes of season 2 will be available to stream on Paramount+ around the world on Sunday, October 27 with new episodes then following weekly.