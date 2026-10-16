Hitman: Absolution – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition gets release date

Feral Interactive has revealed that Hitman: Absolution – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be released on October 22nd.
The game will be available as a standalone purchase as well as an Upgrade Pack – which will be free until November 5th – for owners of the original Nintendo Switch version.
For players who own a Nintendo Switch 2 but have not yet purchased Hitman: Absolution, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on the eShop with a 25% discount, priced at £19.99.
From November 5th, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be priced at £24.99.
Gamers are promised “a host” of improvements to the original 2025 Nintendo Switch release, including:
- Increased output resolution in both Handheld and TV mode.
- A new Performance graphical preset in both Handheld and TV mode, targeting 60fps.
- Improved animations and visual effects to create richer environments.
- Joy-Con mouse support.