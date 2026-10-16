Hitman: Absolution – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition gets release date

Feral Interactive has revealed that Hitman: Absolution – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be released on October 22nd.

The game will be available as a standalone purchase as well as an Upgrade Pack – which will be free until November 5th – for owners of the original Nintendo Switch version.

For players who own a Nintendo Switch 2 but have not yet purchased Hitman: Absolution, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will launch on the eShop with a 25% discount, priced at £19.99.

From November 5th, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will be priced at £24.99.

Gamers are promised “a host” of improvements to the original 2025 Nintendo Switch release, including: