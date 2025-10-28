Paramount+ secures UFC rights for Latin America and Australia

Paramount has added Latin America and Australia to its UFC rights, expanding its August deal which will see Paramount+ become the sport’s exclusive home in the US.

At the time of the original deal, Paramount co-owner, CEO and Chairman David Ellison, said the service was looking forward “to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond.

His firm’s new 7 year deal, which comes into effect from 2026, can be seen as a down payment on that ambition.

UFC fans across Latin America are being promised “unprecedented access” to every moment of the action, with all 13 marquee numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights televised live, at no additional cost to Paramount+ subscribers.

Paramount+ Australia will be streaming all 30 UFC Fight Nights, as well as the prelims for all marquee UFC numbered events.

“The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White.

“They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it.

“I can’t wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world.”

Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-To-Consumer at Paramount, added: “Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount.

“We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world.”