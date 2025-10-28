BBC confirms Doctor Who plans as Disney+ drops out

The BBC has revealed that Doctor Who will return at Christmas 2026 with a special episode written by Russell T Davies, the BAFTA-winning screenwriter who has overseen the show’s most recent era after returning as show runner in 2022.

It’s also been confirmed that Disney+, which was the show’s exclusive home outside the UK for the past 2 years, will not be involved in the show’s future meaning The War Between the Land and the Sea, an upcoming spin-off, will be the last Who related project produced with Disney’s involvement.

The show’s future had been uncertain following the unexpected departure of Ncuti Gatwa at the end of the last season and a lack of news on whether the tie-up with Disney+ would be renewed.

No casting details have been confirmed for the special though fans will be eager to see whether Billie Piper, who appeared in the season finale’s post-regeneration scene, will appear.

The actress is popular with fans having previously played companion Rose Tyler in the first two series of Davies’ 2005 revival of the show.

Lindsay Salt, the BBC’s Director of Drama, said: “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea.

“The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026.

“We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”